WSU faculty union willing to negotiate while campus is closed
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State’s faculty union says that despite the extreme cold shutting down their picket line for the next few days, they are still willing to come in to negotiate the terms of their next contract.
In an email to WSU officials, AAUP-WSU’s Chief Negotiator Rudy Fichtenbaum said, “Although you have closed the University, we are still prepared to negotiate today and/or tomorrow. I hope you will communicate this to Mr. Fecher and President Schrader.”
They say they have yet to get a response from the school.
Since the University is closed through Thursday due to the weather, the union will not picket again until Friday at 9 a.m. However, they say their strike headquarters remains open.
Thursday afternoon, AAUP-WSU members and supporters will gather at the headquarters for a potluck lunch and a teach-out lecture at 3 p.m. on “Why Wright State Matters to a Hyper-Segregated Dayton” by Associate Professor Christa Agiro, Ph.D., and a special musical guest at 5 p.m.
“Our strike continues to strengthen, and our members continue to grow in their resolve. Faculty all over the U.S. are watching and encouraging us to continue our resistance for our students and the integrity of WSU’s academic program,” says Marty Kich, President of AAUP-WSU.
