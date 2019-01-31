WSU faculty union hoping to continue talks

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University was closed again Thursday because of the cold temperatures, but the faculty remains on strike.

Earlier this week, there looked to be some progress between Wright State and the faculty union. Union officials say they are still hoping to meet at the negotiating table.

The two sides met Monday for nearly five hours but ultimately left without a final deal around 11 p.m.

“We hoped that they would come back the next morning to finish, and we felt progress had been made, but they have not come back since,” says Professor Noeleen McIlvenna.

The union says they have had only light communication with the administration since Monday.

“We’ve had emails back that say, ‘Maybe we will have some feedback on Thursday or Friday,’ and we don’t quite know how to interpret that,” McIlvenna says.

In a statement late last weekend, President Cheryl Schrader said, “We value our faculty and want them back in the classroom as soon as possible. We know these uncertain times are testing everyone’s patience and thank the university community for its continued understanding and civility.”

Wright State Student Body President Daniel Palmer says as time goes on, students are only getting more concerned.

“My fellow students are concerned about graduation first and foremost. They want to get out of here on May 4 and so do I. We’ve worked for four years, sometimes more than that, to get our degree. We don’t want that jeopardized,” he said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.