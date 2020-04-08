WSU faculty, staff reach out to students during pandemic

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A major communication initiative at Wright State University is winding down.

An operation dubbed Raider Strong had more than 200 members of WSU faculty and staff making personal phone calls to thousands of undergrads. Those working the phones included University President Susan Edwards and Athletic Director Bob Grant.

“There’s nothing more important that any of us do in higher education than taking care of these young men and women physically, emotionally. That’s far more important than the academic side of the house, the athletic side of the house. We want to make sure that they’re safe and well-taken care of, and know that people at Wright State care about them,” Grant said.

Several other coaches were among those who reached out to students during this difficult time, some of whom shared feelings of isolation stemming from being out of class.

It’s just a simple phone call, but for students and their parents, it speaks volumes about Wright State University.