DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University (WSU) will be distributing a total of $6,722,512 in emergency financial aid grants to thousands of students enrolled in spring semester classes.

According to WSU, $6,380,125 were issued in mass emergency relief grants directly to 4,921 undergraduate and graduate students and students enrolled in the Boonshoft School of Medicine and the School of Professional Psychology. The remaining $324,387 in emergency funds have been set aside for students who did not file a FAFSA. Those students can apply for emergency grants of up to $500 by completing an online application.

“We believe these funds will provide some financial relief to a broad range of our students who have experienced hardship because of COVID-19,” said Kim Everhart, director of financial aid.

Wright State said the federal funds are available to help students with emergency expenses that arise due to the coronavirus pandemic including expenses for tuition, food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare.

WSU said the federal funds came from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) III as part of the American Rescue Plan, which was signed by President Biden in 2021.

As of Jan. 10, 2022, Wright State has distributed $17,927,807 in federal emergency relief funds to 11,808 students.