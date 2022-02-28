FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Kurt Holden has served as director for Wright State’s Department of Public Safety for a few months, and his story is inspiring others.

“When I look back, I go ‘wow what a journey,'” said Holden.

Looking at him, you’d never know where Kurt Holden came from.

“I would like to say I did something special, but I think there was just a little bit of luck,” Holden said.

A 13-year career in law enforcement, his life wasn’t always like this.

“I can empathize with someone who may come from a different background, who may feel like they’re on the outside and bring them on the inside here at Wright State,” said Holden.

When he was two-and-a-half years old in 1989, he was separated from his three brothers and placed into foster care.

“Went from home to home to home, and I had a very untraditional way of bringing up,” said Holden.

Living in the Five Oaks neighborhood for some of his childhood, Kurt said Dayton Police played a role in his career.

“The police officers would actually stop out and say hi and kind of direct us and guide us,” said Holden. “They made a connection with me that led me down a path to be where I am today, and so if it wasn’t for those police interactions in those neighborhoods, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here today.”

He lived in foster care until the age of 17.

“At 17 years old, I was emancipated, homeless shortly thereafter, because a lot of times when you get emancipated, you don’t really have any resources. So I kind of bounced around,” said Holden.

He then found Wright State University, enrolled in classes, and moved into the dorms.

“I moved here because it was either move into a dormitory or move into a homeless shelter, and I didn’t really go to school for the right reasons. I went to school for survival,” said Holden.

After a short time, he flunked out of Wright State and then moved into an apartment with his younger brother Kris.

“I knew right then that hey, this is the first place that me and my brother Kris can call home for the first time. We don’t have to leave. We can stay as long as we want,” said Holden.

He enrolled in the Police Academy at Sinclair Community College, and then went back to school at Wright State University for a second time where he earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees.

First working as an officer for Wright State’s Department of Public Safety, he’s risen through the ranks, appointed as director of public safety in December 2021. Heavily involved in the university, he’s also taught courses at Wright State, started the department’s first K9 program, and has received numerous awards.

“I’ve been a coach. I’ve been a committee member,” said Holden. “The Independent Scholars Network is a program here at Wright State that bridges the gap for students who may have been involved or are part of foster care,” which he’s also involved in.

Holden talks about the importance of giving back and giving others like him a fighting chance.

“We have been blessed to be in the position we are in now, so it’s only fair to give back to our fellow brothers and sisters in care,” said Holden.

Holden and his three brothers are all involved with groups like Fostering Ohio and helping at-risk youth.