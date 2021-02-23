WSU College of Health, Education and Human Services to open fall semester

The school is encouraging low foot-traffic on campus to reduce COVID spread.

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University announced its new College of Health, Education and Human Services will open in the fall.

The Wright State Board of Trustees unanimously approved the formation of the college during its meeting on Feb. 19. The university said it is the first new college at Wright State in over three decades.

The college includes existing undergraduate and graduate programs in the following:

Nursing

Kinesiology and Health

Professional Psychology

Social Work

Human Services

Teacher Education

Leadership Studies in Education and Organizations

A search committee will oversee a national search in the spring for the college’s founding dean. The university said the goal is to have the new dean in place by July 1.