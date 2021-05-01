WSU celebrates Class of 2021’s accomplishments with first in-person ceremonies since 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Graduates in the Wright State University class of 2021 says they felt excited they were able to celebrate their accomplishments with their family and friends in person

“I know a lot of people like my fiancé couldn’t do it last year so its unfortunate,” said Hannah Jones, a graduate from the school of business.

Wright State administrators orchestrated four separate ceremonies over April 30 and May 1 to accommodate nearly 1,900 graduates and make sure all could stay safely socially distant.

This is the first in-person spring commencement for Wright State Raiders since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Family and friends of the grads said they were grateful the school worked to make the ceremonies in person to make the hard work of their students worth it.

“She worked very hard for what she did and, it’s sad what COVID has done to people [but] it’s so nice to have the opportunity to celebrate and be here in person,” said Jennifer Jones, mother of Hannah.

The spring class of 2021 includes graduates with 1,434 Bachelor’s degrees, 455 Master’s degrees, 28 Doctoral degrees and 28 Associate degrees.

Ceremonies were also streamed live online. For more information, click here.