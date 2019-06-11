WSU alum wins big at Tony Awards for ‘Hadestown’

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
hadestown tony awards_1560288837892.jpg.jpg

NEW YORK (WDTN) – A Wright State alum was in the spotlight during the Tony Awards Sunday night.

Joey Monda co-produced the show “Hadestown,” which won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

“Hadestown” connects two mythic tales: Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and Persephone, taking the audience on a journey through the underworld.

For more information on “Hadestown,” click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS