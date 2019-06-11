WSU alum wins big at Tony Awards for ‘Hadestown’

NEW YORK (WDTN) – A Wright State alum was in the spotlight during the Tony Awards Sunday night.

Joey Monda co-produced the show “Hadestown,” which won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

“Hadestown” connects two mythic tales: Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and Persephone, taking the audience on a journey through the underworld.

