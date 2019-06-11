Local News

WSU alum wins big at Tony Awards for 'Hadestown'

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 05:35 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:32 PM EDT

NEW YORK (WDTN) – A Wright State alum was in the spotlight during the Tony Awards Sunday night.

Joey Monda co-produced the show “Hadestown,” which won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

“Hadestown” connects two mythic tales: Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and Persephone, taking the audience on a journey through the underworld.

For more information on “Hadestown,” click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


2 News Tornado Recovery Help Center

header image
Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local