WSU alum wins big at Tony Awards for 'Hadestown'
NEW YORK (WDTN) – A Wright State alum was in the spotlight during the Tony Awards Sunday night.
Joey Monda co-produced the show “Hadestown,” which won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
“Hadestown” connects two mythic tales: Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and Persephone, taking the audience on a journey through the underworld.
