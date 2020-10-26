WSU, Air Force partner to research pilot stressors

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) —Wright State University partnered with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to further explore the stressors that affect pilots and the impact these stressors have on the pilot’s well-being.

This partnership allows AFRL access to laboratory space within the BSOM Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology. 

The stressors being tested include physical exertion, high temperatures, G-forces, pressure changes, low oxygen levels and exposure to chemical contaminants. These can lead to alterations on a molecular and biochemical level in the body, impacting cognition, vision, hearing, fatigue and potentially hindering performance.

“Our primary objective is to develop scientific knowledge and innovative technologies to support advanced medical science and technology, to sustain and restore Airmen health and performance in multifaceted operational environments,” said Saber Hussain, Ph.D., the project lead.

