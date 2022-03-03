DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In light of the decline in cases across the state, and the change in CDC guidance, Wright State University has updated its mask requirements for both its Dayton and Lake campuses.

According to a release by the university, masks are now optional in several public settings including the following:

University Libraries

Student Union public spaces

Dining areas

Campus Recreation Fitness Center

Wright State Nutter Center

Indoor public performances and athletic events

Indoor public areas in most campus buildings, including hallways, common spaces and conference rooms

Campus housing common spaces

Outdoor spaces

Masks will still be required in classrooms and lab settings, the university said, as well as individual offices should the employee request, campus transportation and all Health Services locations.

Masks will also continue to be available at locations across both campuses, as well as for department offices and other support areas.

“If you are at high risk for illness, you should consult with your health care provider and consider continuing to wear a mask,” said Chris Taylor, Ph.D., dean of students and chair of the university’s COVID Task Force. “If you live with or get together with someone at high risk for severe illness, you should also consider taking a COVID test and wearing a mask when indoors with them.”

The university said it still encourages students and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster. To make an appointment, click here.