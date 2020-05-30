Live Now
2 NEWS at 11 is streaming live now

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against man charged with killing 2 teens in Dayton garage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of Javier Harrison filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Victor Santana in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Santana is accused of shooting and killing two 17-year-olds.

He is charged with four counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson in his garage on Conners Street in Dayton last year.

READ MORE: Homeowner indicted for murder in case of 2 teens killed in garage

The case has ignited conversations surrounding the Castle Doctrine.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS