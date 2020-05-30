Wrongful death lawsuit filed against man charged with killing 2 teens in Dayton garage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of Javier Harrison filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Victor Santana in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
Santana is accused of shooting and killing two 17-year-olds.
He is charged with four counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson in his garage on Conners Street in Dayton last year.
READ MORE: Homeowner indicted for murder in case of 2 teens killed in garage
The case has ignited conversations surrounding the Castle Doctrine.
