Wrongful death lawsuit filed against man charged with killing 2 teens in Dayton garage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of Javier Harrison filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Victor Santana in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Santana is accused of shooting and killing two 17-year-olds.

He is charged with four counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson in his garage on Conners Street in Dayton last year.

READ MORE: Homeowner indicted for murder in case of 2 teens killed in garage

The case has ignited conversations surrounding the Castle Doctrine.