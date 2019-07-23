Wrong way driver facing murder charges due in court

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman facing murder charges in connection with a deadly wrong way crash on I-75 is due in court Tuesday morning.

Abby Michaels will be arraigned on several charges, including murder.

The 21-year-old Xenia woman is facing six counts of murder, six counts of vehicular homicide, and one count of OVI.

She’s accused of driving the wrong way on I-75 on St. Patrick’s Day, hitting another vehicle head-on.

A family of three from Mason died in that crash.

Prosecutors say Michaels intentionally caused the crash.

2 NEWS will have a crew at Michaels’ arraignment and will have updates as the story develops.

