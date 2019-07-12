1  of  3
Wrong-way driver charged with OVI pleads not guilty

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – An attorney entered a not guilty plea Friday for a man caught on camera driving the wrong way on I-675.

Fairborn Police were able to stop Kenneth Bell before he caused an accident. He now faces reckless driving and OVI charges.

Dash cam video captured Bell weaving in and out of both lanes of traffic with his lights off, narrowly missing several cars that had pulled to the side of the road.

He eventually was pulled over by police, who proceeded to give him a field sobriety test and take him to jail.

