Wrong way driver arraigned on murder charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The driver accused in a deadly wrong way crash on I-75 that killed a family was arraigned Tuesday.

Abby Michaels, 21, is charged with OVI, aggravated vehicular homicide, and murder.

“There’s a specific statute for accidents involving death and that’s called aggravated vehicular homicide so it is — I would say it is unusual for there to be a murder count,” says her defense attorney Jay Adams.

Her attorney entered a not guilty plea on all charges. Bond was set at three million dollars.

“It wouldn’t matter at this point in time if it was $500,000 or $5 million or $50 million. These folks can’t post,” says Adams.

Investigators say Michaels drove drunk the wrong way on I-75 near Dryden Road on St. Patrick’s Day. The crash killed Tim and Karen Thompson and their 10-year-old daughter Tessa from Mason.

“It’s a very emotional situation for a lot of people on both sides,” says Adams.

Prosecutors allege the crash was deliberate. Michaels’ husband, who filed for divorce two days before the deadly crash, told police in a statement that Michaels called him on March 17th. The statement shows Michaels told her husband “I’m gonna kill myself.” A crash reconstruction report indicates Michaels might’ve been aiming at the Thompson’s car.

Her defense attorney says he doesn’t know which direction he’ll take.

“The case itself and the facts and circumstances are the focus,” states Adams. “I’m sure there’s going to be a mountain of information here and so it’s going to be a lot of time and effort.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.