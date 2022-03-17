RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash police believe may have been caused by alcohol consumption.

Just before 8:30 PM on Thursday, two cars collided near the intersection of Harshman Road and Valley Pike. Riverside police said that one of the cars was driving the wrong way when it hit the other vehicle.

Medics transported two people from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

This incident remains under investigation, however, Riverside Police Department said it believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.