Wright Stop Plaza temporarily closed due to wind damage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA announced it has temporarily closed the Wright Stop Plaza due to wind damage.

The plaza will be closed until Tuesday after strong winds shattered the windows at the building next to the hub. Until it reopens, passengers can board buses at Third and Main Streets.

The plaza has been closed since Saturday night.

Due to wind debris, Wright Stop Plaza is closed until Tuesday morning as a precaution. Buses will board at 3rd & Main. — Greater Dayton RTA (@GDRTA) January 13, 2020

