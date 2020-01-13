Wright Stop Plaza temporarily closed due to wind damage

Breaking News
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Dayton man
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA announced it has temporarily closed the Wright Stop Plaza due to wind damage.

The plaza will be closed until Tuesday after strong winds shattered the windows at the building next to the hub. Until it reopens, passengers can board buses at Third and Main Streets.

The plaza has been closed since Saturday night.

