Wright Stop Plaza back open after storm damage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA announced Tuesday that the Wright Stop Plaza has reopened after storm damage temporarily closed the stop.

Strong winds shattered the windows at the building to the hub on Saturday night, causing damage to spill into the area.

