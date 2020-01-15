Wright Stop Plaza back open after storm damage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA announced Tuesday that the Wright Stop Plaza has reopened after storm damage temporarily closed the stop.
Strong winds shattered the windows at the building to the hub on Saturday night, causing damage to spill into the area.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.