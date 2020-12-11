Wright State will graduate more than 1,300 Saturday

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University said more than 1,300 students are expected to graduate during Wright State University’s virtual 2020 fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 12. The virtual ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Wright State said it will broadcast the virtual ceremony on the university social media channels including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Viewers who prefer to watch with subtitles should watch the ceremony on Facebook, as that platform currently has the best live captioning capabilities of the three available options.

WSU said the name of every graduate will be read immediately following the ceremony. Photos submitted by graduates in graduation apparel or Wright State gear will be shared during the virtual experience, on the university website and on university social media accounts.

The fall class of 2020 includes graduates with 851 bachelor’s degrees, 425 master’s degrees, 71 doctoral degrees and 24 associate degrees.

The class features 129 international students from 23 different countries. India boasts the largest number of foreign graduates, with 64.

The two youngest graduating students are 18, earning associate degrees in liberal studies and psychology. The oldest graduate is 63, earning a master’s degree in English.

Graduates by college:

College of Education and Human Services: 210

College of Engineering and Computer Science: 266

College of Liberal Arts: 199

College of Nursing and Health: 67

College of Science and Mathematics: 218

Raj Soin College of Business: 275

Lake Campus: 58

Boonshoft School of Medicine: 20 (master’s degree only)