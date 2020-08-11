Wright State waives fees, testing requirement for 2021 applicants

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University announced Tuesday that it will waive application fees for students who apply for the fall and summer semesters in 2021. The university will also make tests optional, so new students do not need an ACT or SAT score to apply.

“Waiving the application fee and testing requirement will remove barriers that some students and families may encounter because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rob Durkle, Wright State’s chief recruitment and admissions officer.

The new test-optional admissions process came to light after the pandemic caused many ACT and SAT test dates to be canceled or postponed.

To find out more about Wright State’s undergraduate admission process, visit it’s website here.