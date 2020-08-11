DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University announced Tuesday that it will waive application fees for students who apply for the fall and summer semesters in 2021. The university will also make tests optional, so new students do not need an ACT or SAT score to apply.
“Waiving the application fee and testing requirement will remove barriers that some students and families may encounter because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rob Durkle, Wright State’s chief recruitment and admissions officer.
The new test-optional admissions process came to light after the pandemic caused many ACT and SAT test dates to be canceled or postponed.
To find out more about Wright State’s undergraduate admission process, visit it’s website here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Wright State waives fees, testing requirement for 2021 applicants
- Dayton RTA to receive $4.3 million award to buy new buses
- Xenia transforms storm debris into mulch for Sol Arnovitz park project
- What do the kids say? K-12 students sound off on going back to school
- Spin Scooters are back on the streets of Dayton