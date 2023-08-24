FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Due to inclement weather, Wright State University’s Operation Move-In will be delayed on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for Wright State, student move-in will be delayed by two hours on Thursday, August 24. Move-in timeslots will now begin at 11 a.m. and students and their families can go to the central check-in point in lot 4 on University Boulevard.

Students will receive their Wright Start kit and room keys at check-in.

With more than 150 volunteers helping out, 2,000 new and returning students are expected to move into the college’s residential housing this week.

