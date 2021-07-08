Wright State University receives $1.45 million grant to help fight Ohio opioid use

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University has received a $1.45 million grant to analyze data from the Ohio opioid and substance abuse treatment program.

Through the program, the University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine is helping provide prevention, treatment and recovery services for Ohioans with opioid and stimulant use disorders.

Assistant professor in the Department of Population and Public Health Sciences and associate director of the Substance Abuse Resources and Disability Issues (SARDI) Program, Nicole Kinzeler, received the two-year grant to provide training and collect and evaluate data from providers offering treatment and recovery services in Ohio. More than $1.45 million will be allocated to the program in its first year.

The funds were provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and are part of the State Opioid Response project, which provides evidence-based prevention, treatment and recovery services to address opioid and stimulant use disorders in Ohio. The goal for the project is to provide services to 18,000 Ohioans over the next two years.

The first State Opioid Response project in 2018 targeted individuals 18 years and older with opioid use disorder or a history of overdose, while the new grant is expected to include those with stimulant use disorders and adolescents.

In the first two years of the project, SARDI conducted 94 training sessions around the state for more than 2,000 providers, and over 5,000 technical assistance sessions. Kinzeler expects the number of training sessions and providers will increase during the current project.

“The work that the providers are doing is incredible, and I’m just thankful that we get the opportunity to help them do their work,” she said. “The reward for us is we get to make their lives easier and allow them to collect this data so that SAMHSA continues to give them funding to do that good work.”

Through its analysis, SARDI has been able to display the positive impact the providers have had on participants. Many who’ve received treatment have experienced drastic improvements and reductions in their substance use, while others are in recovery and experiencing improvements in their mental health, employment and housing.