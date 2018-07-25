Wright State University president receives first annual review Video

FAIRBORN, Ohio, (WDTN) - The Wright State University board of trustees met with president Cheryl Schrader for her first annual review this week.

In a press release, one Wright State board member viewed the meeting as positive, and commended her work the past year for getting the budget restructured.

Schrader took the reins in July of 2017, during what has been referred to as a budget crisis, and during this week's review, she and the board agreed that given the circumstances, Schrader would not accept a raise.

In the release, Schrader said "Everyone at Wright State has had to sacrifice. As we keep on track financially, rebuild reserves and work toward increasing revenue, those things will take care of themselves."

Under Schrader, the school reduced spending by more than $50 million and produced the university's first operating surplus since 2012.

It also said no academic programs were cut with the changes, but 47 layoffs did occur and one student said he was disappointed to see it impact athletics.

"My friend, he works at the pool that is here at Wright State, and I understand the swimming team was cut, which is a huge shame for all those people that spent those countless hours and came to this school for swimming," said sophomore Alex Nachbauer.

Jordan Oliphant is another sophomore and said he was hesitant to attend Wright State because he had heard of financial issues, but was pleased with the changes this past year.

"It's been a big turnaround I have to say, so that makes me feel comfortable repping my school," said Oliphant.

And said he understands big institutions like Wright State have to go through some cuts and changes, and is looking forward to this upcoming year.

"I think that's very impressive for her to come and just only in a year's time get everything back together," said Oliphant. "I think that's providing a comfort for the students and a comfort for the staff here."

In the press release from Wright State University, they said Schrader is working on a new strategic plan that she will present to the board in October.