Wright State University preparing for Festival of Flight this Saturday

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The second annual Festival of Flight event is set to kick off this weekend at Wright State University. The purpose of the event is to “honor the innovative aviation heritage” of the Miami Valley, and the event will do that by offering a variety of interactive activities.

“We’re going to have a world premiere of an aviation documentary by the national aviation hall of fame. That’s at 12:30,” said Greg Scharer, executive director of alumni relations at the university. We’re going to have two fly-overs with airplanes in formation. We’re going to have a Blackhawk helicopter that’s going to touch down here in the field along with a Humvee. There’s going to be hands-on flight simulators, parachute simulators, live bands, a beer garden.”

The event, in collaboration with other aviation-focused organizations, is expected to draw a large crowd which Scharer says the school has already taken into account.

“Parking is actually right across the street from the festival,” he said. “And we have a very large parking lot. It’s between Meijer and Wright State University right off of Colonel Glen. There should be trailblazing signs as you pull in. We’re capable of handling thousands of cars at a time. We will have a parking shuttle, which is actually wheelchair accessible as well, that’ll be bringing people from the far edges of the parking lot to the festival grounds.”

Since the event is outdoors, masks are optional, but sanitizer stations will be available across the grounds. And if you’d like to eat and drink, Scharer said there will be plenty of options.

“We’re going to have several food trucks here, we’ll have food vendors — everything from Chick-fil-A to Kona Ice. Because we are a Festival of Flight, we’re going to have flights of beer that you can buy, and that’s provided by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association. You can actually see all the different beers on our website [and] on our social media channels.”



One major perk of the event is that it is free, including parking. Attendees will only need to pay for food and drinks. The Festival is Saturday, September 25 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more info, click here.