Wright State University names new interim provost

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University announced its new interim provost.

Oliver Evans, who has more than 30 years of administrative experience in higher education, will take up the mantle effective Feb. 22. He is replacing the previous interim Provost Douglas Leaman, who accepted a dean position at Auburn University.

“Wright State University’s potential to emerge from its current situation as a stronger institution attracts me to the opportunity to serve as Wright State’s interim provost,” Evans said.

As interim provost, Evans said he will communicate effectively and regularly, support proactively the work of the college deans, seek opportunities to develop realistic programmatic and other initiatives that support the university’s mission and establish a foundation upon which the permanent provost can build.

Wright State plans to begin a formal search for a permanent provost in the fall of 2021.