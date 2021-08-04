Wright State University follows suit, updates indoor masking policy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University will require all staff, faculty, students and visitors to mask up while inside campus buildings — regardless of vaccination status.

The university’s updated mask policy will go into effect on Thursday, August 5.

Dr. Sue Edwards, university president, said that masks will not be required while outdoors but they ask that people observe social distancing. The university also encourages all faculty, staff and students to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“When combined with masking, the vaccine remains the most effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Edwards. “It is also the best way to help our university return to a full campus life and protect community members who cannot get the vaccine.”

WSU isn’t the only university reversing course on masking indoors, a growing number of other Ohio universities have also announced changes. This includes the University of Dayton and the Ohio State University.

This comes as the Ohio Department of Health is tracking a steady increase in cases across the state. Montgomery County has now shifted from having a “substantial” level of community transmission to “high,” which is the highest designation given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This rise in cases has largely been attributed to the Delta variant, which has been compared to chickenpox. This variant of the virus has been observed infecting people vaccinated against COVID-19, something doctors are calling a “breakthrough” case.

