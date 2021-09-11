Wright State University, City of Fairborn hold 9/11 commemoration ceremony

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn and Wright State University community honored those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago during a ceremony held Saturday.

Fairborn’s 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony was held on the front lawn of Wright State’s Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness.

“I am just overwhelmed at the number of people that came here today to attend this event,” Paul Newman Sr. of Fairborn said.

The ceremony is a tribute to the fallen, held every year since the tragic attack on 9/11.

“We were first right at 2001 to step in and do a memorial ceremony in downtown Fairborn,” Newman said.

A beam from one of the Twin Towers was formed into a memorial served, which was the focal point of Saturday’s ceremony.

“When the ironworkers were on the pile working to cut out the sections to remove, ours they cut a cross out of our beam, so that’s a pretty special piece to us,” Fairborn Fire Chief David Reichert said.

The City of Fairborn received the beam in 2011, which traveled from New York City to Wright State’s campus.

Organizers say both the ceremony and the monument stand as the City of Fairborn’s committment to never forget the almost 3,000 people who lost their lives on 9/11, and serve as a place of reflection for the community.

“On that fateful morning, I had two of my sons in New York City, one had just traveled under the World Trade Towers to go to work,” Newman said.

“9/11 changed the world, 9/11 changed, from the fire service, from the police department, military, it turned everything upside down and how we operate,” Reichert said.

Saturday’s ceremony also paid tribute to all first responders and service members past and present.