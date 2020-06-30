Wright State University announces plans to reopen this fall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University announced plans to return to teaching on its Dayton and Lake Campuses for the fall 2020 semester on Aug. 24 with a dynamic and flexible mixture of in-person and remote courses.

Tiffany Snider, a junior at Wright State, said she’s excited to return to campus this fall.

“I didn’t choose to go to Wright State, which is two hours away from my home, to do remote learning,” she said. “Motivation was a struggle, you know, you had to give yourself a lot of motivation to do the remote learning. For that reason, I think I would much rather prefer the classroom experience.”

The fall semester will begin Aug. 24 with in-person and remote courses. At the beginning of Thanksgiving break, on Nov. 25, all classes will move to fully remote delivery for the rest of the semester. Final exams will be taken remotely, and at this time, the fall commencement ceremony is planned for Dec. 12.

All residential housing communities will be open for the fall semester with reduced occupancy. Division I athletic programs will resume on July 6.

“What we’re putting in place today is a guide which depending on what happens may change,” said Sue Edwards, President of Wright State University.

Everyone is required to wear masks inside campus buildings and maintain social distance. Edwards said the decision to welcomes students back was about much more than education.

“The education is absolutely why they’re here but it’s also the engagement that they have with the faculty and staff on campus that gives them some value add to their education and they truly miss that, and they miss each other,” she said.

You can find the latest information and news regarding the reopening here.