Wright State to restructure police department into Department of Public Safety

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University is restructuring its university Police Department, along with other units, into the Department of Public Safety.

This move is part of the university’s overall restructuring plans, potentially bringing parking, transportation and emergency management under its new public safety umbrella. Police Lt. Kurt Holden has been named the interim director of public safety.

Kurt and Greg Sample, executive vice president and chief operating officer, are working together to complete an operating plan for the new department and hope to have it complete by the end of spring semester.

This model is used by other nearby universities as well, including the University of Dayton, University of Cincinnati and Bowling Green State University.

