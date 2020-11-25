DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University will host “Raidersgiving” on Wednesday, Nov. 25 for students, staff, faculty and alumni that are not going home for Thanksgiving.
From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Student Union’s Apollo Room, Thanksgiving meals will be available for pick up.
The university said 146 people registered for the event. A total of 445 meals will be distributed along with a mask, hand sanitizer and note from Wright State President Sue Edwards.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Wright State to host 9th annual ‘Raidersgiving’ meal Wednesday
- Home Depot to pay $17.5 million after 2014 customer data breach
- OVI Task Force to hold sobriety checkpoint in Dayton Wednesday
- Miami Valley Meals to host two turkey dinner giveaways in Dayton Wednesday
- Biden becomes first presidential candidate to reach 80 million votes