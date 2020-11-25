Wright State to host 9th annual ‘Raidersgiving’ meal Wednesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dinner-table-set-for-thanksgiving-turkey-holidays_1541436187843_414859_ver1_20181108184303-159532

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University will host “Raidersgiving” on Wednesday, Nov. 25 for students, staff, faculty and alumni that are not going home for Thanksgiving. 

From 12 p.m. to  2 p.m. at the Student Union’s Apollo Room, Thanksgiving meals will be available for pick up. 

The university said 146 people registered for the event. A total of 445 meals will be distributed along with a mask, hand sanitizer and note from Wright State President Sue Edwards. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS