DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University will be hosting three events in relation to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Beginning on Monday, Jan. 10, Wright State will be hosting its first MLK event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bolinga Black Cultural Resources Center at 140 Millett Hall. This event will include an opportunity to craft and share personal aspirations of an MLK-inspired vision of Wright State. There will also be a virtual event that features an overview of King’s life, highlighting his legacy of organizing for racial and other forms of justice, according to Wright State.

Om Tuesday, Jan. 11, Wright State will hold its second MLK event virtually over Webex. For this event, Quatez Scott, intercultural specialist of the Bolinga Black Cultural Resouces Center, is going to provide an overview of King’s life. It will highlight the concepts of peace in King’s legacy, said Wright State.

The final event will be on Monday, Jan. 17, MLK Day virtually on Webex, according to Wright State. This event will feature Pastor Renard Allen of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, where he will be delivering a keynote address. Student leaders, DeShawn Mumford, president of the Black Student Union, and Jonathan Ciero, president of the Student Government Association, will also be offering personal reflections of King’s legacy.