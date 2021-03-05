Wright State to hold in-person commencement ceremonies for spring 2021

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University announced Friday that it will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for the spring class of 2021.

The Dayton Campus plans to hold multiple ceremonies in the Wright State University Nutter Center on April 30 and May 1 to accommodate safety guidelines. The Lake Campus will host multiple in-person ceremonies for its summer 2020, fall 2020, and spring 2021 graduates, with dates and times to be announced.

Health and safety protocols will be in place, including mandatory masks and social distancing

“Commencement is a special day for graduates and their families,” said President Sue Edwards. “I cherish watching our graduates beam with pride as they receive their diplomas in front of their families and friends.”

Due to state COVID restrictions, Wright State will limit participation in each ceremony. Each graduate will receive up to four free tickets for family members and guests.

The university will also livestream each ceremony.

“The Commencement Implementation Committee is working diligently to make this a great day for our graduates and their families and friends,” Edwards said.

More details on the ceremonies will be shared on Wright State’s commencement website and university social media accounts and the Lake Campus commencement website and its social media accounts.