Wright State to graduate over 2,100 students this spring

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University announced Wednesday that more than 2,100 students have completed the requirements to graduate this spring.

The graduates of spring 2020 have had their official celebration put on hold due to COVID-19, the university will recognize their achievements as they have completed their degree requirements. Of the graduates this spring there will be 1,490 bachelor’s degrees, 576 master’s degrees, 25 doctoral degrees and 29 associate degrees.

The class features 122 international students from 27 different countries. India boasts the largest number of foreign graduates, with 47.

According to the university, the two youngest graduating students are 18. One is earning a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology and the other an associate degree in technical study.

The oldest graduate is 72, earning a master’s degree in earth sciences.

Wright State has also provided a list of graduates by college: