Wright State to distribute $14.5M in federal pandemic funds to help students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University announced it will assist students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic by distributing more than $14.5 million in new federal funds over the next year.

The university said it will distribute $766,975 in emergency relief grants directly to 1,631 students who are enrolled in classes during the summer 2021 semester. The remaining $13.84 million will be distributed to students who are enrolled during the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters. That remaining funding will be dispersed after the start of each semester.

Wright State began issuing the first round of funds beginning the week of June 28. The university said the funds may be distributed to help students with emergency costs caused by the pandemic, including for tuition, food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare.

The university will also distribute to students an additional $104,156 remaining from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was passed in December 2021.

“We believe these funds will provide some financial relief to a broad range of our students who have experienced hardship as a result of COVID-19,” said Kim Everhart, director of financial aid.

The funding is provided through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) III. Wright State received a total of $14,508,548 from HEERF III to provide direct relief to students due to the pandemic.

Undergraduate, graduate students and students enrolled in the Boonshoft School of Medicine and the School of Professional Psychology are eligible for grants from Wright State. The university will allocate grants based on each student’s FAFSA. Students who did not file a FAFSA may also apply for emergency grants by completing an application online.

For more information, visit the university’s COVID-19 emergency financial aid website.