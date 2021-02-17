Wright State to consider cutting over 100 faculty positions to cut costs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University is considering cutting over 100 faculty jobs to help with cost cutting measures.

University President Susan Edwards submitted a formal recommendation to the Board of Trustee’s, outlining her plans to use the retrenchment process to reduce staff after a decline in enrollment in recent years.

She said in her recommendation letter that she believes the elimination of up to 113 faculty jobs is reasonable considering the disproportionate number of faculty compared to current and expected enrollment.

The university president has also asked the board to consider an incentive program for faculty who will voluntarily separate from the University.

Edwards’ final recommendation is the authorization of $1 million for enrollment and recruitment efforts.

These recommendations will be considered in a board meeting Friday. To watch this meeting, click here.