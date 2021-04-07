Wright State students say on-campus vaccine clinic will help them easily access COVID vaccines

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio wants to vaccinate all college students before the end of spring semester and in order to help meet the goal, Wright State University has decided on a vaccine clinic for students.

University officials say the clinic will be weekly and by appointment only at the Wright Physicians Health Center on 725 University Blvd.

According to a release, Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being made available but there are a small number of Moderna doses availably by appointment.

Students say this will make the process of getting vaccinated easier since, so far, finding a shot has been a challenge.

“It is confusing trying to find out where [clinics are],” shared Wright State senior, Lilly Holmes, “It’s a challenge to find it and knowing how to do it is a complicated process.”

“All the other vaccination clinics have been full, we haven’t been able to get it so now that they have it right here on campus it just makes it so much easier,” explained senior Kiasha Franklin.

The students on campus also say they’re excited to experience college life again soon.

“I’ve been missing out on friends,” said junior Nayasha Franklin. “I’m trying to come out my comfort zone, get out there and interact with other people so that’s what I’ve been missing.”

For more information on signing up for a vaccine appointment with Wright State University, click here.