Wright State students could participate in campus security force with new program

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) -Wright State University is restructuring their security force to effectively protect the 10,000 enrolled students. This plan may include some of those students taking a part in public safety

Lieutenant Kurt Holden, interim director of public safety, says he wants to start a program where students can participate in the security force.

“There’s really no better way to claim community policing when you have your students, who are the heartbeat of this campus, involved with public safety,” said Lt. Holden.

Holden says he has seen examples of this program succeed in other higher education institutions like University of Dayton and Sinclair Community College. The students involved would have duties like, helping new students move in, directing traffic on campus or having access to locking and unlocking buildings.

“When I see all these programs at other Higher Education institutions, and I see that they’ve been successful, I want to bring that to Wright State,” said Lt. Holden. “Because we have incredible students who are going into criminal justice, and emergency management, and public safety style careers… what better way to give them an opportunity to gain some experience along with their education?”

Wright State Students say they’re excited to see their classmates get the opportunity to participate in a program like this.

“The hands-on learning, actually doing [what] you’ll be doing after graduation will be incredibly helpful,” said Tiffany Snider, a Junior at WSU. “As an elementary education major, doing stuff in my field is where I learn most of what I do, and I think that will be incredibly helpful for them too.”

The program is still in the exploratory phase. More details on signing up for the program of participating in interest meetings will come later. For more on the Wright State University campus security, click here.