FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State students packed into their student union on campus to cheer on their Raiders, including many alumni returning to campus.

With a major win on Wednesday night, the journey takes them a step further in the NCAA Tournament, something Dayton resident Lynda Ream has been waiting nearly six decades for.

“We didn’t have that much basketball back then, we had to grow into it,” said Ream.

Lynda graduated from Wright State in 1977 and remembers the campus only having three buildings, when it was merely a branch of Miami University and Ohio State University. She agrees, the campus and the basketball program have come a long way.

“I love basketball anyway, I’m a real fan but I hate to say I missed the Horizon League playoff last Tuesday but I wasn’t going to miss one tonight, no way,” said Ream.

Class of 1997 graduate Dan Perry said morale at the school has been down during the pandemic, but with the Raiders in the playoffs, the school is coming back to life.

“It’s great to see the spirit back at Wright State,” said Perry. “The past two years haven’t been great because of COVID so getting everyone back and supporting the team tonight is just fantastic.”

Lynda has seen decades of players come through Wright State but she believes this 2022 team could make it all the way.

“I know it gets tougher the higher up you go but all I can say is give it your best shot, give it your all and let’s hope for the best,” said Ream.

The Raiders are set to take on Arizona this Friday.