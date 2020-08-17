Wright State strengthening virtual learning for fall semester

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With many schools scaling back on traditional classroom lectures this fall, some educators are learning more creative ways to teach their students.

Chair of the Academic Reopening Committee and professor at Wright State University, Dr. Lisa Kenyon, said while instructors would like to be in the classroom interacting with students, they’re prioritizing health on the campus and encouraging students to work outside the classroom.

“Every decision we’re making right now is thinking about the students in mind and how to make it a really positive experience for the fall so they can succeed.”

Kenyon said, to create a sense of normalcy for the students, staff and faculty spent the summer learning new ways to keep them engaged. She said with nearly 70 percent of classes moving online this semester, it was important to make the content interesting.

Kenyon explained, “Now, as we get closer to the fall, I’ve really seen a huge interest in moving from just making videos that [students] are going to have for that online environment, but making it more interactive. They are concerned about making it feel like an in-person classroom.”

One of the first priorities for faculty and staff, Kenyon said, was to make classes flexible for students who may be working or tending to families due to varying schedules and coronavirus restrictions. She said asynchronous learning gives students that option, with teachers recording their lessons and posting them online to be viewed on students’ time. But she said the university is also implementing technology that will allow students to connect with their peers like they normally would.

“We’ve been using a tool called Flip Grid and it’s an interactive tool where if I have my class, and I give a video lecture, then I’m going to put in my course active learning exercises the students can work on in that online space with these video chats to form a community.”

She said by doing this, students can talk to each other and work on group projects like they would in-person. She added, most of the classes that will require face-to-face interactions typically involve hands-on learning, including clinical and science courses. But even some of those will offer online alternatives for students who feel more comfortable avoiding crowded areas.

“If they feel that they don’t feel safe, they can actually take the class remotely live. So some of our in-person classes offer both.”

Kenyon added, the technology center is offering resources to students who need help accessing the tools they need to be successful this fall. She said the university is also working to create more study spaces for students who live on campus and for those whose schedules require them to be nearby for in-person classes. For more information on what the school is doing to improve technology for students, click here.