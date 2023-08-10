DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University has sold 10 acres of its Lake Campus to help improve the water quality at Grand Lake St. Marys.

Algae levels in the lake have the community concerned. Along with potential health impacts, they are worried about a decrease in wildlife and tourism.

There could be hope on the horizon, with students and professors at Wright State University’s Lake Campus studying new ways to keep the levels safe.

The plan is to create a natural wetland site on the north side of the Grand Lake, across from the Lake Campus to help with water runoff.

Dr. Stephen Jacquemin, a professor of biology at Wright State’s Lake Campus, said wetlands have dramatically declined in Ohio, down nearly 90 percent.

“We’re at a precipice now where these habitats need to be restored,” Dr. Jacquemin said. “They serve a variety of important functions from recharging ground water to important public recreational outlets, to helping to clean up our surface waters, reducing nutrients, to acting as biodiversity warehouses.”

Dr. Jacquemin added people also have to be realistic about expectations because water patterns aren’t something you can easily change.

“The reality is, when you don’t have a lot of volume and you have the kinds of watersheds and drainage patterns we have here in northwest Ohio, you have potential for anything coming out of the water shed to be magnified, concentrated very quickly because there simply isn’t the volume of water in the system to deal with it,” he said.

The 10-acre wetlands project will be called the North Shore Green Space and will impact about 100 acres of watershed draining into the lake.