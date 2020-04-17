Breaking News
Wright State Research Institute awarded $11.6 M in defense funding

Local News

Wright State Research Institute

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State Research Institute (WSRI), located in Dayton, will receive $11.6 million in federal funding, according to a release from Representative Mike Turner’s (OH-10) Office.

The award is part of the Air Force’s Academic Partnership and Engagement Experiment (APEX) program, which aims to address priority research requirements of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The funding will focus on innovative approaches to technology transfer issues and will foster collaboration between AFRL and WSRI. This award was made possible by provisions Turner included in the Fiscal Year 2020 Defense Appropriations.

“Wright State Research Institute is a trusted source of innovation in the Dayton community. The $11.6 million award will allow WSRI and AFRL to continue to work towards our nation’s technology transfer goals to ensure our war fighters are provided capabilities as quickly as possible,” said Turner. “I will continue to advocate for funding for the national defense and innovation in OH-10.”

