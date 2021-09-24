Wright State releases details of vaccination reporting process, giveaway

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University has announced details of its COVID-19 vaccination reporting process and voluntary giveaway for students, faculty and staff.

The university said employees and students who are fully vaccinated can now report their vaccination status by uploading an image of their federal COVID-19 vaccination card on Med+Proctor, a secure medical third-party website.

After uploading proof of vaccination, the campus community can then go to the university’s COVID-19 website to enter a voluntary giveaway for a chance to win a variety of prizes. Prizes include Barnes & Noble and Starbucks gift cards, parking permits, vacation hours, and $2,500 for two student winners.

To see the contest rules and prizes click here. The deadline to enter the giveaway is 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2021. Giveaway drawings will be on Dec. 1, 2021, and winners will be notified within one week of the drawing.

The university said it plans to set up a convenient, centralized COVID-19 vaccination and testing site on the Dayton Campus.