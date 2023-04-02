FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A group of students from Wright State University spent a part of their Saturday raising money for a good cause.

Wright State’s annual ‘Raiderthon’ returned on Saturday, April 1 to help raise money for Dayton Children’s Hospital. During the entire event, a combined total of $50,687 was raised by the students.

The Raiderthon consisted of a 12-hour dance marathon, which began at 11:30 a.m. and ended at 12:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Interested attendees were able to pay $10 for registration. The small fee allowed those at the event to receive three meals, live entertainment and the chance to speak with families of the Miracle Network.

“Dance Marathons are huge philanthropy events, dedicated to helping raise awareness and money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” Wright State says. “More importantly, they give families of those being treated for a multitude of illnesses the amazing opportunity to put all of their cares away and have a great time!”

