Wright State provost named as next president

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University Provost Susan Edwards has been announced as the next president of the university, it announced early Monday morning.

Edwards will succeed Cheryl B. Schrader, who announced that she plans to retire on Dec. 31. Edwards will become the university’s eighth president on Jan. 1.

“After carefully considering the best options for the university and after discussing the matter with employee and student leaders, we believe Dr. Edwards is the right person to take the university forward,” Sean Fitzpatrick, chair of the Board of Trustees, said. “We are confident Dr. Edwards will keep the university focused on providing an excellent education for our students and position Wright State to better serve the economic needs of the region, particularly in the high demand areas of health care, technology and business, as well as supporting the employment, educational and research needs of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.”

Edwards has been provost at the university since May 2018 and is proud of Wright State and the Miami Valley region.

“We have so much going for us. We are committed to providing a high quality, high outcome education,” she said. “And I’ve enjoyed my opportunity to engage with faculty, staff and students and continue conversations this semester so that we may work together to move the university forward.”

