Wright State program ranked tops in the nation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A program at Wright State University has been ranked tops in the nation, according to a report.

"College Factual," a college choice organization that evaluates hundreds of universities. ranked Wright State's management information systems program as the top program of 147 universities that were reviewed.

In the same report, Wright State's program ranked third.

Read more on this report from WDTN's partners at the Dayton Business Journal HERE.

