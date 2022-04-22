DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new program at Wright State University covers full tuition for high-achieving students in need.

The university said its Take Flight Program covers undergraduate tuition for Ohio students with a high school GPA of 3.2 or higher and an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of 2,000 or less on the FAFSA.

The program covers the cost of up to 18 hours of undergraduate tuition per semester. Scholarships and grants awarded from the program are renewable for up to eight semesters.

“In its commitment to transform the lives of the students and communities it serves, Wright State has created the Take Flight program to provide needed financial support to academically accomplished students,” said President Sue Edwards, Ph.D. “This new financial aid program is part of Wright State’s continuing efforts to support our students and help them meet their goals.”

Students enrolling in WSU’s Dayton campus for fall 2022 by June 1, 2022 are eligible. For more information on the program, click here.