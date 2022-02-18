DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University announced it will now offer a three-year nursing degree, not only to help students start careers faster, but also to help hospitals fill critical positions.

“We are doing this in part to help meet the demand for nurses, and we are doing it in part to allow students to complete a program that will get them into the job market more quickly than a four-year program,” said interim Provost Oliver H. Evans, Ph.D.

The Dayton region is seeing a nursing shortage that has only been made worse by the ongoing pandemic, as overworked hospital nurses leave for other opportunities, or leave the profession altogether.

“It’s a problem everywhere,” said Deborah Ulrich, Ph.D., professor of nursing and assistant co-chair of Wright State’s School of Nursing, Kinesiology and Human Sciences. “Nursing is a difficult job and they burn out quickly. COVID has placed an additional stress on the profession.”

While this will be a shorter program, Wright State said that it will not be any less rigorous or informative. Students will spend approximately 200 hours in clinical experiences in addition to training with patient simulators and working in the nursing lab.

During their final semester, students will complete a preceptorship, during which they will work with one of the local hospitals caring for patients under supervision. This not only gives students hands-on experience, but often results in a job offer from the hospital they trained in.

Wright State said it will implement the new three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at the Dayton Campus starting in the Fall Semester of 2022. In the future, students will also be able to begin the program in Spring and Summer Semesters.