DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new free program is helping high school students get into nursing.

With a national shortage of healthcare workers, Wright State University and Premier Health are teaming up to train the next generation of nurses.

Current nursing students at Wright State and students in the camp said they believe this program will make an impact for years to come.

28 high school juniors and seniors from around the Miami Valley are the first ever campers at Wright State’s nursing camp.

“It gives you the part where you can think about if you want to be a nurse or when to attend the school or stuff like that,” Sirj’wan Robinson, one of the campers, said.

The camp gives high school students a chance to see if nursing is the right fit before they ever step foot on a college campus.

Wright State nursing student and president of the Association of Student Nurses, Emily Miller, said she wishes a program like this was available to her when she was in their shoes.

“I would have loved this program when high school I knew I wanted to nursing pretty early on,” Miller said. “I knew I always wanted to help people, and I realized I wanted to do nursing probably when I was in high school. So, I think if I would have attended a program like this, I know that 100 percent like that nursing would for me.”

Over the three days, students will work with Wright State nursing students and registered nurses from Premier Health. They will be doing simulations on how to care for bedside patients, and babies, in labor and delivery.

They will also be sessions on medical hygiene, how to identify signs of a stroke, and CPR certification.

The program is completely free with the help of a partnership between Wright State and Premier Health, an investment officials say will pay off in the long run.

“We have a very strong collaboration in nursing with Premier Health, and the goal of that collaboration is to increase the workforce in this area,” Marty Sexton, Associate Dean of the College of Health, Education and Human Services at Wright State, said.

“One way to do that is to get our high school kids interested in all the possibilities that nursing can bring.”

So far, the experience has left campers like Sirj’wan excited for what their future will entail.

“I see a very bright future ahead of me that I want to be at,” he said. “This teaches me and gives me more confidence that I want to be a nurse, and I could be a nurse.”

Tomorrow, the sessions will continue at Wright State’s campus, and on their last day, campers will go to Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital to get a tour and learn more about nursing.