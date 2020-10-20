Wright State Police report 2 sexual assaults in 48 hours involving Tinder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wright State University Police Department alerted students Tuesday to two reports of sexual assault that took place over the last 48 hours, both involving the dating app Tinder.

Police said that the first incident involved two people who were familiar with each other. That investigation ongoing.

The suspect from the second incident is currently in custody. Neither incident is in relation to the other, the only connection is the use of Tinder.

If you believe a crime has been committed on Wright States campus, authorities ask that you call Wright State Police at 937-775-2111.

