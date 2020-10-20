DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wright State University Police Department alerted students Tuesday to two reports of sexual assault that took place over the last 48 hours, both involving the dating app Tinder.
Police said that the first incident involved two people who were familiar with each other. That investigation ongoing.
The suspect from the second incident is currently in custody. Neither incident is in relation to the other, the only connection is the use of Tinder.
If you believe a crime has been committed on Wright States campus, authorities ask that you call Wright State Police at 937-775-2111.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Kettering man accused of attacking teen with mallet pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
- NASA collects sample of ancient asteroid for voyage back to Earth
- As Senate weighs COVID-19 relief, AP reports White House tried to control CDC pandemic messaging
- Wright State Police report 2 sexual assaults in 48 hours involving Tinder
- Time running out to reach COVID-19 relief deal before election