Wright State plans COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes, expanded testing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University will soon offer a COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes to encourage more employees and students to get vaccinated.

Wright State University’s COVID-19 Task Force conducted two surveys on vaccination status among employees and students, according to a release Thursday. The university said that after its COVID-19 Task Force ran the surveys, it is now moving into a more focused phase of collecting data on the vaccination status of university faculty, staff, and students.

Starting in the following week, Wright State employees and students will be able to upload an image of their COVID-19 vaccination card to a secure medical third-party website. Those people will then have the option to navigate to a separate site to participate in a sweepstakes.

Wright State said more details on the sweepstakes, including the rules and a list of prizes, will be released in the next week.

The university said it also plans to open a convenient, centralized on-campus COVID-19 vaccination and testing site on the Dayton campus in the coming weeks.

“These plans are the initial steps leading up to the Spring Semester’s expanded testing program, which will involve individuals who have yet to upload their federal COVID-19 vaccine card,” said Wright State in a release.